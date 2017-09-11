Car seat trade-in program returns to Target - KTTC Rochester, Austin, Mason City News, Weather and Sports

Car seat trade-in program returns to Target

Target's car seat trade-in program is returning this month in honor of National Baby Safety Month.

Customers can trade in old car seats from September 10-23 at Target stores and receive a coupon for 20% off the purchase of a new car seat. This includes booster seats, car seat bases, and travel systems.

Customers will have until October 7 to redeem their coupons.

