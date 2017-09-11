Nations average gas price jumps 30 cents in past two weeks

The price of regular gas jumped more than 30 cents a gallon in the past two weeks.

According to a survey by Lundberg, the average price nationwide is $2.69 a gallon. In Minnesota, the average price is $2.49. Olmsted County is a little lower than that, coming in at $2.46.

The price is being driven up because of damage to refineries on the Gulf Coast during Hurricane Harvey.

Compared to a year ago, today's gas price average is 48 cents higher than 2016.