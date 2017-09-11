Twins drop final two, split series with KC

A six-run second puts the game and the series out of reach as the Minnesota Twins lost Sunday to Kansas City 11-3.

The Twins looked to get a series victory after dropping the third game of the series to Kansas City on Saturday 5-2, and they got out to a solid start.

Eddie Rosario drove in the first run of the game in the top of the second as he hit a sacrifice fly to left fielder Alex Gordon, scoring Byron Buxton, to give the Twins a 1-0 lead.

Bartolo Colon, however, was roughed up in the bottom half of the inning.

Colon gave up six runs on seven hits, as Brandon Moss, Alex Gordon, and Whit Merrifield each had RBI doubles that contributed to the big inning.

Merrifield's double ended Colon's night as he went 1.2 innings, giving up six runs on six hits, and walking none and striking out none.

The Royals then added to their 6-1 lead in the seventh, as Salvador Perez singled, scoring Melky Cabrera, and Brandon Moss hit a home run to right field, to score Eric Hosmer and Perez to make it 10-1.

Cheslor Cuthbert pushed the Royals lead to 11-1 in the bottom of the eighth, thanks to his RBI single to left field.

In the ninth, Kennys Vargas hit a solo home run to make it 11-3 but the Twins couldn't muster any more as that was the final score.

The two straight losses didn't cost the Twins the second Wild Card spot as they still maintain a one game lead over the Los Angeles Angels.

The Twins are off Monday as they travel back home. Tuesday, they play the San Diego Padres with Kyle Gibson (9-10) facing Travis Wood (3-5) at 7:10 at Target Field.

Player of the Series

Matt Belisle gets "Player of the Series" honors for this four-game set, despite only appearing in the first two games. In those games, Belisle got the save in each, as he tossed a perfect ninth inning in each game, with two strikeouts in his appearance on Friday. He now has seven saves on the year.