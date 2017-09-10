Minnesota's first 'Dairy Queen' celebrates 70 years of treats

The first Dairy Queen in Minnesota celebrated a major milestone on Sunday.

The Dairy Queen on North Broadway in Rochester celebrated its 70th anniversary in business with a variety of special deals and special guests.

The Spratte family has owned the restaurant since it's beginning, with Leroy Spratte passing it on to his son Bob, who then passed it onto Tim Spratte, who's been operating the restaurant for the last 20 years.

Rochester Mayor Ardell Brede was on hand to read a special proclamation recognizing the historic significance.

Several former employees also came back to the restaurant to walk down memory lane and test their hand at making their favorite ice cream treats.

John Wade worked there from 1975 to 1981.

"It was a great place for kids to work and people of all backgrounds to learn what it's like to serve people and take care of them. It was an absolutely great experience and a wonderful family and a great legacy. Now five generations have been in and out working in this great store of the Spratte family so it's really fun to be here today," he said.



Dairy Queen workers put photographs from the last 70 years on display and uniforms that former employees wore over the years.