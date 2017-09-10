Minnesota student left to join IS group in 2015

Authorities say a suburban Minneapolis college student left his family while on vacation in Morocco two years ago and joined the Islamic State group in Syria.

The Star Tribune reports that according to newly unsealed court documents it reviewed, Abdelhamid Al-Madioum apparently booked a flight to Turkey, from which many aspiring IS militants cross into Syria. He was 18 years old at the time.

Al-Madioum's family told the FBI that he called them shortly after they returned to the U.S. and said he was working in a hospital in Mosul, Iraq, which was then under the IS control. But the paper reports that a member of the FBI's joint terrorism task force wrote that new recruits commonly misinform loved ones about their actual locations and activities so as not to cause distress to loved ones.

The FBI and the U.S. Attorney's office in Minneapolis would not comment. A woman and man who answered the phone at the family's new address declined to comment to the newspaper.

Nine Minnesota men were sentenced last year for plotting unsuccessfully to join IS.

