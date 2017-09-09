Wayzata police officer killed while removing road debris

Approximately 16 municipal utility companies from around the state met up at Rochester Public Utilities Saturday morning to go over the game plan and gather equipment and supplies before heading to Florida. They love what they do, and despite the possibility of hitting the storm right as they get to Kissimmee, Florida - they know it's what they have to do. "When Texas got hit, a lot of the other electrical companies in the southern area moved over to Texas to help out. And...More >>
Approximately 16 municipal utility companies from around the state met up at Rochester Public Utilities Saturday morning to go over the game plan and gather equipment and supplies before heading to Florida. They love what they do, and despite the possibility of hitting the storm right as they get to Kissimmee, Florida - they know it's what they have to do. "When Texas got hit, a lot of the other electrical companies in the southern area moved over to Texas to help out. And...More >>
The event raised funds for Intercultural Mutual Assistance Association that aids thousands of individuals and families in the community.More >>
The event raised funds for Intercultural Mutual Assistance Association that aids thousands of individuals and families in the community.More >>
The Minnesota Supreme Court says Gov. Mark Dayton's veto of the Legislature's budget was constitutional.More >>
The Minnesota Supreme Court says Gov. Mark Dayton's veto of the Legislature's budget was constitutional.More >>
Rochester Public Utilities is sending a crew to Florida to help with Hurricane Irma relief.More >>
Rochester Public Utilities is sending a crew to Florida to help with Hurricane Irma relief.More >>
The crash happened on East Circle Drive near Rocky Creek Drive Northeast in Rochester Wednesday night.More >>
The crash happened on East Circle Drive near Rocky Creek Drive Northeast in Rochester Wednesday night.More >>
A Rochester female is arrested after police said she was driving drunk and was involved in a hit-and-run.More >>
A Rochester female is arrested after police said she was driving drunk and was involved in a hit-and-run.More >>
According to the Olmsted County Sheriff's Office, the Fire Marshall and sheriff's office are still investigating the Byron house fire but they do have two admissions from a 13-year-old boy and a 14-year-old boy.More >>
According to the Olmsted County Sheriff's Office, the Fire Marshall and sheriff's office are still investigating the Byron house fire but they do have two admissions from a 13-year-old boy and a 14-year-old boy.More >>
The crash happened on East Circle Drive near Rocky Creek Drive Northeast in Rochester Wednesday night.More >>
The crash happened on East Circle Drive near Rocky Creek Drive Northeast in Rochester Wednesday night.More >>
The incident happened just after 1 a.m. Thursday on the 1900 block of Tiffany Cove Lane SW.More >>
The incident happened just after 1 a.m. Thursday on the 1900 block of Tiffany Cove Lane SW.More >>
With medical bills accumulating, extensive therapy expected, and a bullet lodged just two centimeters from his heart -- a Rochester man recovering from a shooting last week shared his story. The shooting happened on the night of Aug. 29 in the area of 19th Avenue Northwest and 41st Street Northwest.More >>
With medical bills accumulating, extensive therapy expected, and a bullet lodged just two centimeters from his heart -- a Rochester man recovering from a shooting last week shared his story. The shooting happened on the night of Aug. 29 in the area of 19th Avenue Northwest and 41st Street Northwest.More >>