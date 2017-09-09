Minnesota agency releases updated bike trail map

Minnesota officials have published an updated version of the state's bike trails map, along with bicycling highlights for every region of the state.

The Winona Daily News reports that the state Department of Transportation's map recognizes Winona as one of the most bike-friendly communities in the state.

The League of American Bicyclists' website says the city has bicycle facilities on more than half of its arterial streets, promotes bike events, and has an active bike advisory committee and bike advocacy group.

Scott Sherman is on the board of directors for the Winona Area Mountain Bikers club. He says the city has great road trails, gravel trails and mountain bike trails.

Sherman says that while the city is highly rated, there's still room for improvement when it comes to bikers' safety.