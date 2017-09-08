Mayo cites staffing issues, low patient utilization in discontinuing services at LeRoy clinic

Mayo Clinic Health System is citing a "severe staffing shortage" and "low patient utilization" in its decision to discontinue services at its LeRoy clinic.

Mayo Clinic Health System's website states Mayo spoke with community leaders about how to handle the staffing issues.

Leaders reportedly offered suggestions to help their residents find care at nearby locations, like Adams or Austin.

However, the pharmacy in LeRoy will keep remain open and keep its normal hours.

Mayo insists this decision is a separate issue from the consolidation of some services from Albert Lea to Austin.

Mayo reportedly plans to host a community event in the near future to help patients learn more about non-visit care offerings, like the nurse line.