Pearl Gala 2017 supports IMAA's effort to help refugees, immigrants

A large crowd gathered Friday night for the annual Pearl Gala in Rochester at the International Event Center.

The event raised funds for Intercultural Mutual Assistance Association, IMAA, that aids thousands of individuals and families in the community.

The dinner gala is a fundraiser for IMAA's mission to build bridges between cultures, supporting people in their new home.

According to IMAA's website, last year, its programs helped more than 250 refugees and immigrants find employment and helped more than 1,200 people navigate "the complex systems of health, language, legal and social services."

Friday night, attendees heard stories from people, grateful for the organization.

Newscenter's Ala Errebhi was the event's emcee.