Supreme Court backs Dayton veto of Legislature budget

The Minnesota Supreme Court says Gov. Mark Dayton's veto of the Legislature's budget was constitutional.

The ruling Friday is a legal win for the Democratic governor and a major blow for the Legislature. It overturns a lower court's ruling that Dayton's action was unconstitutional. The high court has ordered the two sides to hire a mediator by Tuesday.

The months-long legal battle arose this spring when Dayton line-item vetoed lawmakers' $130 million operating budget. Dayton says he wanted to force lawmakers to rework costly tax breaks and other measures he signed into law, but the Legislature instead sued.

The state's highest court was tilted firmly in Dayton's favor. He had appointed four of the six justices presiding in the case.

Governor Mark Dayton released the following statement, in response to the order issued today by the Minnesota Supreme Court.