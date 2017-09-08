RPU to send crew to Florida to help with hurricane relief - KTTC Rochester, Austin, Mason City News, Weather and Sports

RPU to send crew to Florida to help with hurricane relief

Posted:
ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) -

Rochester Public Utilities is sending a crew to Florida to help with Hurricane Irma relief.

The RPU CREW will be driving to Kissimme, Florida Saturday morning with a 55-foot-Boom and Digger Derrick Truck to help with hurricane damage.

They will be meeting with other Municipal Line crews from Minnesota and Wisconsin on the way.

Depending on how strong the storm is, they may be there for up to 3 weeks.

