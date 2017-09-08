UPDATE: Authorities continue investigation, say they have two confessions from teenage boys

UPDATE: Authorities continue investigation, say they have two co - KTTC Rochester, Austin, Mason City News, Weather and Sports

BYRON, Minn. (KTTC) -

Two teenagers admit to starting a house fire in Byron.

According to the Olmsted County Sheriff's Office, the Fire Marshall and sheriff's office are still investigating the Byron house fire but they do have two admissions from a 13-year-old boy and a 14-year-old boy. Both are from Byron.

The sheriff's office said the boys were in the abandoned home Tuesday evening and decided to see what would happen when they set a couch cushion on fire.

The fire would soon engulf the house.

Olmsted County Sheriff's and the Fire Marshall will finish the investigation and then meet with the county attorney to determine appropriate action for potential charges.

