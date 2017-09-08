Magnitude-8 earthquake hits southern Mexico, felt in capital - KTTC Rochester, Austin, Mason City News, Weather and Sports

Magnitude-8 earthquake hits southern Mexico, felt in capital

Posted:
(AP) -

A powerful earthquake is shaking Mexico's capital city, causing people to flee swaying buildings and knocking out lights to part of the city.

The U.S. Geological Survey said the earthquake had a magnitude of 8.0 and its epicenter was 165 kilometers (102 miles) west of Tapachula in southern Chiapas state. It had a depth of 35 kilometers.

Even in distant Mexico City the quake was felt so strongly that frightened residents gathered in the streets in the dark, fearing buildings would collapse.

