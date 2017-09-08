Quarry Hill Park Fall Festival set to kick-off

The crash happened on East Circle Drive near Rocky Creek Drive Northeast in Rochester Wednesday night.More >>
The crash happened on East Circle Drive near Rocky Creek Drive Northeast in Rochester Wednesday night.More >>
According to the Olmsted County Sheriff's Office, the Fire Marshall and sheriff's office are still investigating the Byron house fire but they do have two admissions from a 13-year-old boy and a 14-year-old boy.More >>
According to the Olmsted County Sheriff's Office, the Fire Marshall and sheriff's office are still investigating the Byron house fire but they do have two admissions from a 13-year-old boy and a 14-year-old boy.More >>
A powerful earthquake is shaking Mexico's capital city, causing people to flee swaying buildings and knocking out lights to part of the city.More >>
A powerful earthquake is shaking Mexico's capital city, causing people to flee swaying buildings and knocking out lights to part of the city.More >>
As we get closer to the season of changing leaves, celebrate the outdoors at Quarry Hill Park at its annual Fall Festival.More >>
As we get closer to the season of changing leaves, celebrate the outdoors at Quarry Hill Park at its annual Fall Festival.More >>
Credit monitoring company Equifax says a breach exposed social security numbers and other data from about 143 million Americans.More >>
Credit monitoring company Equifax says a breach exposed social security numbers and other data from about 143 million Americans.More >>
A Minnesota lawmaker is on the cover of Time Magazine this month.More >>
A Minnesota lawmaker is on the cover of Time Magazine this month.More >>
With medical bills accumulating, extensive therapy expected, and a bullet lodged just two centimeters from his heart -- a Rochester man recovering from a shooting last week shared his story. The shooting happened on the night of Aug. 29 in the area of 19th Avenue Northwest and 41st Street Northwest.More >>
With medical bills accumulating, extensive therapy expected, and a bullet lodged just two centimeters from his heart -- a Rochester man recovering from a shooting last week shared his story. The shooting happened on the night of Aug. 29 in the area of 19th Avenue Northwest and 41st Street Northwest.More >>
With medical bills accumulating, extensive therapy expected, and a bullet lodged just two centimeters from his heart -- a Rochester man recovering from a shooting last week shared his story. The shooting happened on the night of Aug. 29 in the area of 19th Avenue Northwest and 41st Street Northwest.More >>
With medical bills accumulating, extensive therapy expected, and a bullet lodged just two centimeters from his heart -- a Rochester man recovering from a shooting last week shared his story. The shooting happened on the night of Aug. 29 in the area of 19th Avenue Northwest and 41st Street Northwest.More >>
The incident happened just after 1 a.m. Thursday on the 1900 block of Tiffany Cove Lane SW.More >>
The incident happened just after 1 a.m. Thursday on the 1900 block of Tiffany Cove Lane SW.More >>
Police say a Minnesota teenager who had been missing was abducted, physically and sexually assaulted and held against her will for 29 days.More >>
Police say a Minnesota teenager who had been missing was abducted, physically and sexually assaulted and held against her will for 29 days.More >>
The crash happened on East Circle Drive near Rocky Creek Drive Northeast in Rochester Wednesday night.More >>
The crash happened on East Circle Drive near Rocky Creek Drive Northeast in Rochester Wednesday night.More >>
Credit monitoring company Equifax says a breach exposed social security numbers and other data from about 143 million Americans.More >>
Credit monitoring company Equifax says a breach exposed social security numbers and other data from about 143 million Americans.More >>