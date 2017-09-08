Quarry Hill Park Fall Festival set to kick-off

As we get closer to the season of changing leaves, celebrate the outdoors at Quarry Hill Park at its annual Fall Festival.

This comes just a week after the Park was the victim of major vandalism, causing about $100,000 dollars worth of damage to a new prairie house under construction.

The festival features several outdoor activities like cave tours, rock climbing, and with nature games as well. It's free, with tickets for purchase for the activities.

All proceeds go towards the Friends of Quarry Hill Nature Center. The event runs from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. both Saturday and Sunday.