Minnesota lawmaker Ilhan Omar makes the cover of Time

A Minnesota lawmaker is on the cover of Time Magazine this month.

Rep. Ilhan Omar, a Democrat from Minneapolis, is being highlighted by the magazine for "changing the world."

She became the first Somali-American Muslim to be elected to a state legislature during last year's election.

The Time Magazine series called, "Firsts," highlights 46 women who have paved the way to make a difference.
 

