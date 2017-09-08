'I'm all they got. They're all I got': Rochester shooting victim talks family, recovery

With medical bills accumulating, extensive therapy expected, and a bullet lodged just two centimeters from his heart -- a Rochester man recovering from a shooting last week shared his story. The shooting happened on the night of Aug. 29 in the area of 19th Avenue Northwest and 41st Street Northwest.More >>
Minneapolis Mayor Betsy Hodges says she's willing to drop a non-disparagement clause from the proposed separation agreement with former Police Chief Janee Harteau, who resigned under pressure in July after an Australian woman was fatally shot by a police officer.More >>
The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, St. Paul District, plans to dredge the Winona, Minnesota, Small Boat Harbor, also known as Dick’s Marine, beginning Sept.12.More >>
Today, Amazon announced that it is looking to build a second headquarters in North America, investing as much as $5 billion to build and operate a facility which would employ as many as 50,000 people.More >>
Officials say Iowa's 2017 composite ACT score dropped to 21.9 from 22.1 for the class of 2016.More >>
Adequate rain across most of Minnesota and plenty of summer sunshine are expected to yield a near-perfect fall color season across Minnesota.More >>
The incident happened just after 1 a.m. Thursday on the 1900 block of Tiffany Cove Lane SW.More >>
The crash happened on East Circle Drive near Rocky Creek Drive Northeast in Rochester Wednesday night.More >>
Police say a Minnesota teenager who had been missing was abducted, physically and sexually assaulted and held against her will for 29 days.More >>
With medical bills accumulating, extensive therapy expected, and a bullet lodged just two centimeters from his heart -- a Rochester man recovering from a shooting last week shared his story. The shooting happened on the night of Aug. 29 in the area of 19th Avenue Northwest and 41st Street Northwest.More >>
The family of Jerry Krause, a Waseca native who disappeared while working in Africa, says there is new information that suggests he's alive. The family is now asking the public to contact lawmakers so Krause can be rescued.More >>
Police say they arrested a man after surveillance shows him following woman into bathroom and allegedly sexually assaulting her.More >>
A Rochester female is arrested after police said she was driving drunk and was involved in a hit-and-run.More >>
