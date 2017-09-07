Hormel Foods sending small aircraft full of SPAM products to Tex - KTTC Rochester, Austin, Mason City News, Weather and Sports

Hormel Foods sending small aircraft full of SPAM products to Texas flood victims

By KTTC Newsroom
AUSTIN, Minn. (KTTC) -

Hormel Foods is sending a small aircraft full of SPAM products to flood victims in Texas.

Hormel said 288 pounds of SPAM left the Austin Municipal Airport Thursday afternoon.

A Lakeville, Minnesota pilot is flying the food donation to Beaumont, Texas as part of a relief effort coordinated by the volunteer organization AERObridge.

The shipment includes 32 cases, or 364 cans, of SPAM.    

