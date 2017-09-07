Minnesota high school students rank #1 in the U.S. for ACT scores

Minnesota high school students ranked #1 in the U.S. in their ACT college entrance exams. That's among the 17 states that all make seniors take the tests.

The test scores for seniors from Rochester Public Schools were even higher than the Minnesota average.

The RPS graduating class of 2017 scored higher than Minnesota students not only in English, but also in math, reading, and science.

Rochester superintendent Mike Munoz said the data gives a good look at how well the school system is getting its students ready for college and a career.