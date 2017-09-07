Minnesota high school students rank #1 in the U.S. for ACT score - KTTC Rochester, Austin, Mason City News, Weather and Sports

Minnesota high school students rank #1 in the U.S. for ACT scores

Posted:
By KTTC Newsroom
(KTTC) -

Minnesota high school students ranked #1 in the U.S. in their ACT college entrance exams. That's among the 17 states that all make seniors take the tests. 

The test scores for seniors from Rochester Public Schools were even higher than the Minnesota average.

The RPS graduating class of 2017 scored higher than Minnesota students not only in English, but also in math, reading, and science.

Rochester superintendent Mike Munoz said the data gives a good look at how well the school system is getting its students ready for college and a career.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

KTTC
6301 Bandel Road NW, Rochester, MN 55901
Switchboard: 507-288-4444
News tips: 507-280-5125 or news@kttc.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KTTC. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.