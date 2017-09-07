Rochester church celebrates first female rector

A historic Rochester church is celebrating its first woman rector ever.

Calvary Episcopal Church in downtown Rochester held a special service Thursday evening to officially welcome Beth Royalty as its new rector.

Royalty is from Atlanta, Georgia, where she worked as a senior associate rector.

She also worked in the hotel industry for fifteen years. But she's no stranger to Minnesota, having served as rector at a church in St. Paul for seven years.

Royalty said she's grateful to be its first female rector since the church's founding in 1860.

"I feel proud of that and I feel proud that this congregation felt like it was just fine to call a woman, and I'm a member of a big sisterhood of women clergy, deacons, and priests and bishops in our diocese and I've been kind of mindful of that lately, thinking about all the women who have paved the way."

Royalty started serving as Calvary's Rector in March.

She moved to Rochester with her daughter, cat, and dog.