UPDATE: State Patrol releases names of two people killed in police chase in Mason City

UPDATE: Authorities have released the names of the two people who died in an accident.

According to the Iowa State Patrol, the two were Jerrick Rinnels, of Mason City and Jessica Herker, of Mason City. State Patrol's report said the accident happened on Thursday around 1 p.m. near the intersection of 3rd St. NW and N Jefferson Ave.

Before the accident, Cerro Gordo County deputies started a pursuit of a white Chrysler 300. The pursuit headed south on N Jefferson Ave. When the Chrysler got to 3rd St. NW, the driver, Rinnels, lost control and ran into a tree.

Rinnels and Herker were both killed in the accident.

The accident remains under investigation.

Mason City Police Department, Mason City Fire and Iowa State Patrol assisted.

