Two people dead following a police chase in Mason City

By KTTC Newsroom
MASON CITY, Iowa (KTTC) -

Two people are dead following a police chase near downtown Mason City Thursday afternoon.

According to the Iowa State Patrol, the incident began as a traffic stop that led to the chase around 1 p.m.

The vehicle then lost control, hit a tree, and rolled, killing both occupants inside.

Authorities have not yet released the names of those who died.

