Mayor ready to drop disputed clause from deal with ex-chief

Minneapolis Mayor Betsy Hodges says she's willing to drop a non-disparagement clause from the proposed separation agreement with former Police Chief Janee Harteau, who resigned under pressure in July after an Australian woman was fatally shot by a police officer.

The separation agreement would pay the former chief $183,000. It requires City Council approval. But some council members have objected to the clause, which would bar Harteau from making negative statements about the mayor, council members and other top officials, and prohibit them from criticizing her.

Harteau told KARE-TV she didn't ask for the clause.

In a statement Thursday, Hodges, who's involved in a tough re-election campaign, said non-disparagement clauses are common in separation agreements, but she's happy to remove it if it doesn't cost the city more money.