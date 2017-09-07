Corps of Engineers set to dredge Winona, Minn., boat harbor - KTTC Rochester, Austin, Mason City News, Weather and Sports

Corps of Engineers set to dredge Winona, Minn., boat harbor

Posted:
WINONA, Minn. (KTTC) -

Starting next week a highly controversial dredging plan will officially begin.

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, St. Paul District, plans to dredge the Winona, Minnesota, Small Boat Harbor, also known as Dick’s Marine, beginning Sept.12.

The Corps expects to complete the dredging operations Sept. 15. The work will take place during daylight hours only. Corps staff urge boaters to avoid the area if possible or to use extreme caution when navigating around the dredging equipment.

