Gov. Dayton lobbying for Amazon to open second national headquarter in Minnesota

Today, Amazon announced that it is looking to build a second headquarters in North America, investing as much as $5 billion to build and operate a facility which would employ as many as 50,000 people. The following is a statement from Governor Mark Dayton.

“With as many as 50,000 new jobs possible for Minnesota workers and families, I have directed Commissioner Shawntera Hardy and the Department of Employment and Economic Development to work with city, regional, and state partners on a proposal to bring Amazon’s new headquarters to Minnesota.

“With two current facilities in Minnesota, including a recent expansion in Shakopee, Amazon has already seen the benefits of Minnesota’s well-educated and world-class workforce, who live and work in strong communities with a high quality of life.

“Tomorrow, I will meet with Commissioner Hardy to discuss how Minnesota can leverage the assets that have made us one of the best states for business in CNBC’s annual rankings, in order to prepare a compelling proposal to add this new headquarters to Amazon’s already strong presence in Minnesota’s diverse and growing economy.”