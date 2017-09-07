Iowa's 2017 ACT scores dropped to 21.9 from 22.1 in 2016

Officials say Iowa's 2017 composite ACT score dropped to 21.9 from 22.1 for the class of 2016.

Score reports released Wednesday from Iowa City-based ACT also say 24 Iowa students scored a perfect 36 in tests taken in spring, compared with 10 last year.

Two-thirds of Iowa students who graduated in 2017 took the college entrance exam, compared with 60 percent nationally.

ACT says 56 percent of the Iowa students indicated they plan to attend college and earn bachelor's degrees, and 27 percent said they'll seek graduate or

professional degrees. Nationally, 41 percent said they'll seek bachelor's degrees and 34 percent graduate or professional degrees.