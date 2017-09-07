Second annual 'Ronald McDonald Benefit Concert' returns Thursday

Enjoying food and live music is a great way to take advantage of the last few weeks before fall. Doing so for a great cause makes it all even better.

The second annual 'Ronald McDonald Benefit Concert' returns to the Pavilion at Willow Creek Golf Course Thursday night.

The even will have six hours of music, which features bands 'Darlene & The Boys,' Debbie Anthony & Level Best,' and County Line Drive.

Tickets are $25 at the door, benefiting the group that works to support children receiving care and their families. The concert runs from 4 p.m. until 10 p.m.

The ticket price includes food and a collective beer mug.