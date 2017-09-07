Hospital in China joins Mayo Clinic Care Network

Mayo Clinic announces a hospital in China has joined its Mayo Clinic Care Network.

Sir Run Run Shaw Hospital, which is based in the city of Hangzhou, is the first health care system in China to join the network.

Staff at Sir Run Run Shaw will now have access to Mayo Clinic resources including treatment recommendations, consulting and electronic interaction with Mayo Clinic Experts.

The Mayo Clinic Care Network, which launched in 2011, has 40 members.