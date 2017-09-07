Technology company, Pace International, adding 22 workers and fa - KTTC Rochester, Austin, Mason City News, Weather and Sports

Technology company, Pace International, adding 22 workers and facility expansion

Posted:
ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) -

A Rochester technology company is growing.

Pace International said it will hire an additional 22 workers as part of an expansion of its facilities. That expansion, with a price tag just less than $2 million dollars, will add 9,000 square feet of office space and 9,000 square feet of warehouse space.

The new jobs will be phased in over the next three years.

The Job Creation Fund through the Minnesota Department of Employment and Economic Development is providing $196,000 dollars toward the project. 

