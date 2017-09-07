Police: Rochester woman wakes up to find suspect standing at the foot of her bed

Police are searching for a person involved in a home intrusion.

The incident happened just after 1 a.m. Thursday on the 1900 block of Tiffany Cove Lane SW. According to the Rochester Police, a 36-year-old woman said she came home at midnight and went to bed.

After a short time laying in bed, the victim said she felt her phone, that was charging on her bed, move. She tugged the phone back, but felt tension on the cord. The woman looked up and saw someone at the foot of her bed pulling on the cord.

The woman screamed, which caused the suspect to run out the front door. The woman ran to the door and locked it. After the door was locked, police said the suspect then knocked on the door. The woman called police.

Police said there was no sign of forced entry and the doors were locked, so they don't know how the person got inside.