BBB urges Vikings fans to stiff-arm fake ticket sellers

With excitement building for the Minnesota Vikings home opener against Adrian Peterson and the New Orleans Saints, the Better Business Bureau of Minnesota and North Dakota (BBB) is warning of ticket scammers.

“Simple awareness of this growing problem is your best defense,” said Susan Adams Loyd, President and CEO of BBB of Minnesota and North Dakota. “Fake tickets are a fact of life for sports fans these days. By staying between the lines, you can greatly reduce your odds of being thrown for a big loss.”

BBB reminds everyone that reputable ticket sources are out there and are the best option to secure a seat and not get scammed. Also, ticket selling on U.S. Bank Stadium property is illegal.

To avoid getting sacked by scammers, BBB recommends you: