BBB urges Vikings fans to stiff-arm fake ticket sellers

BURNSVILLE, Minn. (KTTC) -

With excitement building for the Minnesota Vikings home opener against Adrian Peterson and the New Orleans Saints, the Better Business Bureau of Minnesota and North Dakota (BBB) is warning of ticket scammers.

“Simple awareness of this growing problem is your best defense,” said Susan Adams Loyd, President and CEO of BBB of Minnesota and North Dakota. “Fake tickets are a fact of life for sports fans these days. By staying between the lines, you can greatly reduce your odds of being thrown for a big loss.”

BBB reminds everyone that reputable ticket sources are out there and are the best option to secure a seat and not get scammed. Also, ticket selling on U.S. Bank Stadium property is illegal.

To avoid getting sacked by scammers, BBB recommends you:

  • Choose a reputable online ticket broker. Only the Vikings ticket office, Ticketmaster and the NFL TicketExchange (nfl.com/tickets) can guarantee the ticket you purchase online will be valid to attend the event.

  • Be leery of buying from scalpers at the event. Buying tickets near the venue on game day can be a dangerous game. The seats may be just as advertised or you might find yourself on the outside of the stadium – and also out whatever money you paid to the scammer.

  • Never wire money to someone you don’t know. If you find a seller online that claims to have tickets to the game, be very careful. Any request by the seller to have you wire money to pay for the tickets should be the red flag that makes you walk away.

