Police: Teen was kidnapped, held for month, assaulted

Police say a Minnesota teenager who had been missing was abducted, physically and sexually assaulted and held against her will for 29 days.

The 15-year-old had been tied up and threatened with weapons. Alexandria Police said she escaped Tuesday, swam through a lake and was found running in a field in Grant County.

She has minor injuries. Three men have been arrested and charges are pending. The three are:

Thomas Barker, 32, of Carlos

Steven Powers, 20, of Mankato

Joshua Holby, 31, of Carlos

She had been missing since Aug. 8.

According to the preliminary investigation, Thomas Barker approached the victim outside of her home around 11 p.m. on August 8 on the pretense that he needed help with a situation. Barker was known to the victim and so she offered to assist and entered Barker’s vehicle.

Barker drove the victim to his Carlos residence. Once inside he restrained her with zip ties, repeatedly assaulted her and threatened her with weapons. Holby lives with Mr. Barker took part in the assaults, as did Powers, who arrived at the home about 2 weeks following the abduction. These assaults continued over the several weeks she was being held.

Late last week, the men took the victim from the house to various locations including a cornfield and a foreclosed property in Grant County. On Tuesday afternoon, the three men left the victim alone while they traveled to a nearby town for lunch. This was the first time in 29 days she was left alone.

The victim ran for help, knocking on doors at several homes and eventually swimming across part of Thompson Lake to locate a residence where someone could help her.

This remains an ongoing investigation and many details about what happened are still to be learned. Investigators are attempting to identify the specific cornfields through which the suspects drove with the victim. They are also hoping to locate the victim’s shoes and pants, which were lost as she swam for help. Investigators are asking farmers in Pope, Grant and Douglas counties to check their corn fields for damage associated with vehicles driving through them, and for anglers at Thompson Lake to report any clothing located floating or on the shoreline.