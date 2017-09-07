Clear Lake man found dead after motorcycle crash - KTTC Rochester, Austin, Mason City News, Weather and Sports

Clear Lake man found dead after motorcycle crash

Posted:
NEAR CLEAR LAKE, Iowa (KTTC) -

A Clear lake man is found dead after a motorcycle accident in Cerro Gordo County.

According to the Cerro Gordo County Sheriff, deputies responded to 270th St. and Eagle Ave. after a report of suspicious vehicles in the area. When they arrived they discovered that the owners of the vehicles were friends of a missing person who had not been seen since Saturday night or Sunday morning.

Deputies assisted in the search and found the rider involved in a single-vehicle motorcycle accident just after 9:30 p.m.

The rider of the motorcycle was identified as Nathan Higgins, 26, of Clear Lake. He was dead at the scene.

The cause of the accident is under investigation. 

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

KTTC
6301 Bandel Road NW, Rochester, MN 55901
Switchboard: 507-288-4444
News tips: 507-280-5125 or news@kttc.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KTTC. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.