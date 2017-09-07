Clear Lake man found dead after motorcycle crash

A Clear lake man is found dead after a motorcycle accident in Cerro Gordo County.

According to the Cerro Gordo County Sheriff, deputies responded to 270th St. and Eagle Ave. after a report of suspicious vehicles in the area. When they arrived they discovered that the owners of the vehicles were friends of a missing person who had not been seen since Saturday night or Sunday morning.

Deputies assisted in the search and found the rider involved in a single-vehicle motorcycle accident just after 9:30 p.m.

The rider of the motorcycle was identified as Nathan Higgins, 26, of Clear Lake. He was dead at the scene.

The cause of the accident is under investigation.