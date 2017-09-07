55th Street NW extension project set to officially open with ribbon-cutting ceremony

It's been about two years in the making and Thursday one of Rochester's biggest construction projects is coming to an end. The 55th Street Northwest extension project will officially open with a ribbon cutting ceremony.

Ground didn't break until about two years ago, but planning for the extension has taken more than 25 years.

The ribbon-cutting for the extension will take place at 10 a.m. Thursday, but drivers won't have access to it until later in the day.

The new extension will feature a brand new four-lane road and a bridge near Essex Park that will take you east to the Shopko area.

Construction on the $33 million project began in the fall of 2015 and was funded by local dollars.

We'll be at the ribbon-cutting later this morning so look for that on the NewsCenter at Noon.