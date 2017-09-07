55th Street NW extension project set to officially open with rib - KTTC Rochester, Austin, Mason City News, Weather and Sports

55th Street NW extension project set to officially open with ribbon-cutting ceremony

Photo from KTTC Drone Cam Photo from KTTC Drone Cam
ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) -

It's been about two years in the making and Thursday one of Rochester's biggest construction projects is coming to an end. The 55th Street Northwest extension project will officially open with a ribbon cutting ceremony. 

Ground didn't break until about two years ago, but planning for the extension has taken more than 25 years.

The ribbon-cutting for the extension will take place at 10 a.m. Thursday, but drivers won't have access to it until later in the day.

The new extension will feature a brand new four-lane road and a bridge near Essex Park that will take you east to the Shopko area.

Construction on the $33 million project began in the fall of 2015 and was funded by local dollars.

