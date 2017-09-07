Twins avoid sweep with 10-6 victory

The Minnesota Twins three-run seventh inning broke a 6-6 tie on the way to a 10-6 victory over the Tampa Bay Rays on Wednesday, avoiding a sweep.

This game was back and forth through the fifth inning. In the first the Twins jumped out to a 1-0 lead on Brian Dozier's solo home run to center, but in the bottom of the first, Evan Longoria hit a solo home run of his own to center to tie the game at 1-1.

Then in the second Ehire Adrianza hit a three-run home run to left-center to make it 4-1, and then how did the Rays respond? With a three-run home run of their own in the bottom of the third, off the bat of Lucas Duda, to tie the game at 4-4.

Then the Rays and Twins would match each other one more time, as Eduardo Escobar knocked a two-run single to right field in the top of the fifth to give the Twins a 6-4 lead, but then Kevin Kiermaier hit a two-run home run to right center in the bottom of the inning to knot it up at 6-6.

However, in the seventh, the Twins were able to take the lead and keep it.

In the seventh, Jorge Polanco singled on a bunt to reliever Steve Cishek (L, 3-2), who threw the ball away, allowing Dozier to score and give the Twins a 7-6 lead. Then Escobar singled to right to drive in Jorge Polanco to make it 8-6, and lastly Max Kepler grounded into a forceout but that allowed Escobar to score to give the Twins a 9-6 lead.

The Twins bullpen then shut things down from there.

Taylor Rogers (W, 6-3) tossed 1.1 innings of scoreless baseball to grab the win, then Trevor Hildenberger and Matt Belisle each tossed a scoreless inning to close out the 10-6 victory, as Robbie Grossman drove in the tenth run in the ninth on a sac fly.

The win and the Angels 3-1 loss to Oakland, allowed the Twins to reclaim the second Wild Card spot, as they stand a half game up on the Angels.

The Twins continue their road trip in Kansas City Thursday night, as Kyle Gibson (9-10) takes the mound at 7:15 against Sam Gaviglio (3-5) at Kauffman Stadium.

Player of the Series

Brian Dozier takes home player of the series honors as he hit two home runs in the series, one on Monday and one on Wednesday to bring his total to 29 on the season.