Family of Waseca native who vanished in Africa says he's alive

The family of Jerry Krause, a Waseca native who disappeared while working in Africa, says there is new information that suggests he's alive. The family is now asking the public to contact lawmakers so Krause can be rescued.

Krause was living in Mali in western Africa with his wife and three children. He was working as a missionary pilot there, flying other missionaries and medical workers to various locations.

But on April 7, 2013, while Krause was flying from South Africa to Mali, his plane disappeared. His last contact was with the control tower at São Tomé Island, 150 miles from the coast of Gabon.

"That was one of the worst days of my life," said Krause's brother, Jeremy, who lives near Stewartville, of his reaction to hearing the news. "We didn't know what to expect. We knew that there's going to be a big search for him. We knew that he was a great pilot so it was really hard to believe that it had happened."

According to Krause's family, the South African Civil Aviation Authority (SACAA) initially said in its report that Jerry had crashed and died, even though search crews found nothing.

"We were very confused, actually," said Jeremy Krause. "We thought the plane went down, possibly that we'd find him. But, I mean, it's a very big ocean where they were looking and very deep, so we really didn't know what to expect after that."

The SACAA has since taken down its report because investigators say there's new evidence, according to the Krause family. However, the SACAA has not said what the new evidence is.

In addition, the Department of Defense has informed Krause's family that it has information on him, said Jeremy.

"Jerry has been seen and found to be alive. The U.S. government knows Jerry’s location. However, the Department of Defense has not had the correct authorization to act on this information," according to a post on the family's Find Jerry Facebook page.

The family believes Krause had landed somewhere in Africa and was kidnapped.

The family says only President Donald Trump or Vice President Mike Pence can authorize Jerry's rescue. The family is asking the public to contact senators and representatives, so they can in turn reach out to President Trump or Vice President Pence. The Find Jerry Facebook page has suggestions on how to best contact lawmakers.

Jeremy told KTTC what he misses the most about his brother.

"Oh, his competitiveness. We always had a good competition playing beanbags together, and his faith. He was just a strong man. His faith and it's tough to get the family together without him there," said Jeremy. "I would say to him to hang in there. We're coming to get you soon. Your son, Nathan, has gotten married and they have given birth to a [daughter], and she is really looking forward to seeing you."