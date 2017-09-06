UPDATE: Authorities possibly searching for person missing from c - KTTC Rochester, Austin, Mason City News, Weather and Sports

UPDATE: Authorities possibly searching for person missing from crash in Northeast Rochester, witness says

Posted:
By KTTC Newsroom
ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) -

UPDATE: Emergency crews responded to an apparent rollover crash on Northeast Rochester last night.

The crash occurred on East Circle drive and Rockey Creek drive northeast around 10 Wednesday night.

A witness told our reporter on scene that authorities were searching for someone missing from the car. 

Look for more information on this crash on the Newscenter at Noon

_________________________________________________________

PREVIOUS STORY: Emergency crews responded to an apparent rollover crash on East Circle Drive and Rocky Creek Drive Northeast in Rochester Wednesday night.

KTTC will bring you more information as it becomes available.

