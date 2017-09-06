Rochester Dairy Queen to celebrate 70 years

The first Dairy Queen in the state of Minnesota is about to mark a major milestone.

The Rochester Dairy Queen on North Broadway Avenue is getting ready to celebrate its 70th year in business.

The Spratte family has been operating it since Leroy Spratte opened it in 1947.

His grandson Tim Spratte has been operating it for the last 20 years.

On Sunday, the restaurant is planning special deals.

The Sprattes will also have historic memorabilia on display, and they're inviting back former employees from over the years.

"A lot of people come back," said Tim Spratte. "A lot of people come to our store because this is where they came when they were young and with their families, and now they're bringing their young children here and doing the same."

The anniversary celebration is happening this Sunday, September 10th from 1-6 p.m.