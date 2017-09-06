Chemical reaction in Dodge County sends three to hospital - KTTC Rochester, Austin, Mason City News, Weather and Sports

Chemical reaction in Dodge County sends three to hospital

DODGE COUNTY, Minn. -

The Dodge County Sheriff's Office said three people went to the hospital after a volatile chemical reaction at a home.

Investigators say it happened after 10 Wednesday morning on 213th Avenue in Wasioja Township.

According to the Sheriff's Office, the victims were in the garage mixing two different water shock treatment products in a bucket to use for their pool.

However, a chemical reaction then occurred, filling the house with fumes.

Two adults and a juvenile developed breathing problems.

Crews decontaminated them on scene.

First responders then took them to Mayo Clinic - Saint Mary's Hospital for evaluation.

