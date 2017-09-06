GOP sets 2018 convention for weekend of June 1

Minnesota Republicans have scheduled their convention for the 2018 election.

State party chairwoman Jennifer Carnahan announced Wednesday that Republicans will gather June 1-2, 2018 to endorse statewide candidates. The convention will be held in Duluth.

It coincides with the Democratic-Farmer-Labor party's convention the same weekend in Rochester. Both parties will be focused squarely on the 2018 election, when an open governor's seat and U.S. Senate race will be top prizes.

Carnahan says it's fitting Republicans are meeting in Duluth because the northeastern Minnesota will figure heavily in the 2018 election results.

The party will also endorse candidates for attorney general, secretary of state and state auditor.