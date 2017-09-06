Level 3 sex offender moving to Rochester - KTTC Rochester, Austin, Mason City News, Weather and Sports

Level 3 sex offender moving to Rochester

Matthew Judy - picture taken 07/20/16 Matthew Judy - picture taken 07/20/16
ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) -

A "Level 3 Sex Offender" is back living in Rochester, after doing time for a lesser offense.

29-year-old Matthew Ryan Judy was released today and will be living in the 2100 block of Campus Drive SE. Judy was convicted of engaging in sexual contact with a 15-year-old female victim. According to police, Judy used force and coercion to make the female do what he wanted. Judy had just met the victim that day.

Judy is described as follows:

  • White
  • 6'2" and 222 lbs.
  • Light complexion
  • Blonde or strawberry hair with green eyes

At this time, Rochester Police have no specific Community Notification meeting scheduled because Judy has recently resided in the area.

Judy's mother tells us he has not been accused of any other sex crimes since that assault eleven years ago.

For additional information on Mr. Judy or any other level 3 registered predatory offender in MN please visit https://coms.doc.state.mn.us/publicregistrantsearch.

