1 woman arrested after police say she was involved in a drunk driving hit-and-run, had 3 children in car

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) -

A Rochester female is arrested after police said she was driving drunk and was involved in a hit-and-run.

The hit-and-run happened Tuesday morning around 12:20 at the intersection of Wilder Road NW and West Circle Dr. NW. According to the Rochester Police Dept., two cars were heading west when the victim's vehicle stopped at a red light and the suspect clipped it on the passenger side from behind.

Police later identified the suspect as 29-year-old Farhiyo Mohamed. She was arrested at her home near 3700 block of 8th St. NW.

When officers arrived at her home, they detected Mohamed had been drinking and had hit the victim's car. At the time of the arrest, Mohamed blew a .22. They also determined that Mohamed had her three children in the car at the time of the accident. There were two boys ages 5 and 8 and one 5-year-old girl.

Mohamed faces charges of 2nd Degree DUI and Driving After Revocation. She also did not have insurance.

