Teen hit by car in parking lot, possibly on purpose, police say

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) -

Police are searching for the person, they say, hit a teenager with a car.

According to the Rochester Police, the incident took place around 8:45 Tuesday night at 1607 Highway 14 East.

When officers arrived, they found the 16-year-old boy at an apartment building across the street bleeding from the face, teeth knocked out, and a possible broken arm. The teen told officers he had been hit by a car.

The teen also said, he was hit in the Big Lots parking lot while he was there with two other men.

A witness told police a small black car appeared to hit the teen on purpose after a conversation between the driver and the boys on the street.

When police find the driver, they could possibly be charged with Assault with Motor Vehicle.

