Major construction project on 18th Ave. NW set to begin Sep. 11

With construction coming to a close on 55th St. NW in Rochester, another major project is about to begin.

Starting Monday, Sept. 11, the reconstruction of 18th Ave. NW is set to begin.

Stage 1 of this project will completely close the road from 55th Street NW to 50th Street NW and no through traffic will be allowed. “Local traffic only” from 55th Street NW will be able to access Royal Place NW to the funeral home and daycare located on this street.

This construction project is scheduled to begin on September 11, 2017 and has an anticipated completion date of October 31, 2018. Stage 1 of this project last through late fall/early winter. Work will cease and the roadway will be re-opened for the winter months. It is anticipated that work will reconvene in April 2018 on Stage 2 of the project, which is the segment from 50th Street NW to 37th Street NW.

This project will have a major impact on those who travel this corridor. Complete road closures will be common. When possible, local access into the neighborhoods and businesses will be maintained. The official detour route is along West River Parkway past Essex Park and the Watson soccer fields.

Pedestrian access will remain at existing locations, except when the new sidewalks/paths are being constructed, at which time an alternate pedestrian route will be established. There are currently no pedestrian facilities beyond 45th Street NW. The completed project will provide continuous pedestrian facilities on both the east and west sides of 18th Avenue NW to 55th Street NW.

Rochester Public Transit (RPT) Route 26 Outbound will detour by using 48 St NW to 22 Ave NW, then south on 22 Ave NW to East Frontage Rd NW, and north to 55 St NW, where it will resume its regular path. The Inbound 26 will travel this detour in reverse. Visit www.rptride.com for maps and any further details about the effect this project will have on transit.

The proposed project will:

Reconstruct 18 th Avenue NW (CR 112) from 37 th Street NW to 55 th Street NW. This involves the complete removal and replacement of the entire street section.

Enhance pedestrian and bicycle traffic facilities, including 10 foot wide off-street multi-use paths and 6 foot wide bike lanes.

Improve the safety and flow of traffic through the corridor by adding a mini-roundabout at the 48 th Street intersection and turn lanes at other high volume intersections.

Replace existing signal systems to include flashing yellows turn signals and pedestrian crossings with APS signals that are compliant with ADA (American Disability Act) Standards.

Provide an opportunity for maintenance and repairs to aging sanitary sewer and water main utilities, as well as, upgrades to stormwater management infrastructure to better treat runoff and protect area waterways.

Add landscaping, including boulevard trees, boulevard rain gardens, raised medians with grass and plantings.

This project is being funded, in part, by $4,365,925 in Federal Funds. The remaining costs are being shared by the City of Rochester and Olmsted County. Historically, this road (CR 112) was the responsibility of Olmsted County. Upon completion of this work, the roadway will be transferred to the City of Rochester.

For more information on the project planning and design that led to this construction project, please visit https://www.bolton-menk.com/clients/rochester/index.html

Pedestrians and drivers are advised to use caution while traveling around and through all construction zones. The cooperation and patience of the public is greatly appreciated during construction. You can also assist by keeping children away from the work zone.