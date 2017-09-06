Twins lose 2-1 as they are no-hit through six

The Minnesota Twins were unable to get a hit off of Jake Odorizzi (W, 8-7) until the sixth, and they couldn't put a run on the board until the ninth, as they lost their third straight game Tuesday to drop out of the second Wild Card spot.

The Twins, with Bartolo Colon (L, 6-11) on the mound got locked in a pitching duel with the Rays' Odorizzi.

Colon got through the Rays without allowing a run in four of his six innings, but in the fourth and sixth, he couldn't get Lucas Duda out.

In the fourth, Duda hit his 27th home run of the year to right center to give the Rays a 1-0 lead, then in the sixth, Duda ripped a double to right field to score Evan Longoria and give Tampa Bay a 2-0 lead.

On the day, Colon went 6.2 innings, allowing five hits, two runs, and a walk while striking out five.

Meanwhile Jake Odorizzi was dominating the Twins.

Odorizzi tossed 6.1 no-hit innings, not allowing a run until the sixth inning when, with one out, Joe Mauer would ground a single past Rays shortstop Adeiny Hechavarria to end Odorizzi's no-hit bid.

Odorizzi left one batter later, after he struck out Jorge Polanco to end his night. For the outing, Odorizzi would go 6.2 innings, allowing only one hit, walking one, and striking out six.

In the ninth, the Twins would score one off of Rays closer Alex Colome (S, 42), as Robbie Grossman would lead off the inning with a solo home run to make it 2-1.

Following Grossman, the Twins would get two on with one-out, but Eddie Rosario would ground into a double play to end the game, as the Twins lost 2-1.

The Twins hope to avoid the sweep Wednesday, as they send Aaron Slegers (0-0) to the mound against Blake Snell (3-6) at 12:10 at Tropicana Field.