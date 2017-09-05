Rochester residents rally after Trump Administration rescinds DACA

Dozens of Rochester residents gathered downtown Tuesday afternoon to protest President Trump's decision to wind down DACA.

DACA (Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals) is a program that protects nearly 800,000 undocumented immigrants from deportation after they were brought to the U.S. when they were children. It was enacted under the Obama Administration.

Related: What is DACA? A look at immigrant program Trump is ending

On Tuesday, U.S. Attorney General Jeff Sessions announced that DACA is being rescinded. Congress has six months to find a legislative solution for the immigrants that DACA protects.

"I have a love for these people and hopefully now, Congress will be able to help them and do it properly," said President Trump. "And I can tell you, speaking to members of Congress, they want to be able to do something and do it right."

President Trump then tweeted the following Tuesday night:

Congress now has 6 months to legalize DACA (something the Obama Administration was unable to do). If they can't, I will revisit this issue!

At the Rochester rally Tuesday afternoon was 22-year-old DACA recipient Marco Loera, who came from Mexico to Rochester when he was 9 years old.

"It's always promised as a land of opportunities. I have loved living here. I consider myself an American in many ways. The only way I'm not an American is on papers," Loera said. "I've done what has been told for me -- go to school, graduate, be a good citizen. And then all of a sudden, Trump decides to just take the DACA away for political reasons, I think it's a very low blow."

With the Trump Administration ending DACA, the Department of Homeland Security will stop processing new permit applications. But any DACA applications already received by Tuesday will still be processed. Plus, people whose DACA statuses expire by March 5 still have one month to apply for a two-year renewal.

Those currently with DACA statuses will remain protected until their permits expire.

Loera said he fears what will happen after his permit expires in 2019. But he is comforted by the support from the community.

"Living 13 years here now, you know, watching the community and all type of community members coming together to support this -- even though it was a hard blow and it was a very hard day for us -- watching the support here, it's definitely amazing," he said.

