Firefighters battle blaze at abandoned building near Byron

Emergency crews responded to a fire at an abandoned building near Byron Tuesday evening.

It happened on Seventh Street Northeast between 10th Avenue Northeast and County Road Three, just east of Byron around 6:30 p.m.

Neighbors told KTTC there was someone occupying the property living in a camper recently, but it appeared that the structure itself had been abandoned.

Neighbors say no one was living there right now.

The Olmsted County Sheriff's Office closed off the road as the Byron Fire Department fought the flames.