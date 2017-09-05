Trump's DACA decision sparks alarm, rallies in Minnesota - KTTC Rochester, Austin, Mason City News, Weather and Sports

Trump's DACA decision sparks alarm, rallies in Minnesota

Posted:
St. Paul, Minn. (AP) -

Minnesota officials and immigrants' rights organizations say they'll fight to defend thousands of young residents brought to the United States illegally as children.

President Donald Trump's administration announced Tuesday it would rescind the Obama-era program protecting those children called Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals. The decision affects more than 800,000 young immigrants, including roughly 3,600 currently living in Minnesota who have received driver's licenses and work permits.

Minnesota's Democratic Sen. Al Franken calls the action "a disgrace to our moral values and principals."  Several state lawmakers say they're exploring what the state can do to shield recipients from potential harm if Congress doesn't pass new safeguards.

But the decision also spurred rallies across the Twin Cities. Several immigration rights organizations planned a 4 p.m. rally Tuesday.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

KTTC
6301 Bandel Road NW, Rochester, MN 55901
Switchboard: 507-288-4444
News tips: 507-280-5125 or news@kttc.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KTTC. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.