2017 Minnesota State Fair sets attendance record, nearly 2M

The just-concluded Minnesota State Fair has set an attendance record of nearly 2 million.

Fair officials announced Tuesday this year's Great Minnesota Get-Together drew a record total of 1,997,320 people over its 12-day run. That breaks the previous record of 1,943,719 set just last year.

The fair set three daily attendance records, on Monday, Aug. 28, with 144,504 visitors; Friday, Sept. 1, with 187,066 visitors; and Sunday, Sept. 3, with 242,759 visitors.

Attendance on Labor Day, the last day of the fair, was 171,299.

The fair's agricultural and creative competitions drew more than 35,000 entries this year. Competitors vied for a share of ribbons, trophies and more than $1.5 million in prize money.

The 2018 Minnesota State Fair will run Aug. 23 through Labor Day, Sept. 3.