Vandals cause $100,000 worth of damage at Quarry Hill house

A popular place for families and school groups to enjoy and learn about nature was hit by vandals late last week.

Rochester Police said the $750,000 prairie house was in the middle of being built when the vandals destroyed it at some time in the middle of the night on Thursday.

When the vandals came, they broke windows, poured paint into the furnace, and hit the building with a sledgehammer.

The building was part of a $2.6 million plan to create a new learning space at Quarry Hill.

Staff was crushed when they saw what had happened. "It hurt. It was emotional. Just a cocktail of emotions from shock to disappointment and just devastation," said Executive Director Pamela Meyer.

The vandals damage is totaled at $100,000. Despite the setback construction is still continuing.

The project is funded by the Friends of Quarry Hill, private donors, the city, and the state. The goal was for construction to be complete by November, but that deadline will no longer be made.

Police said the investigation is ongoing but they have several suspects that were caught on video.