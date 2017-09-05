1 man arrested after he followed woman into church bathroom and sexually assaulted her, police say

Police say they arrested a man after surveillance shows him following woman into bathroom and allegedly sexually assaulting her.

According to the Rochester Police, the assault happened around 8:45 p.m. Friday at the First Presbyterian Church on 512 3rd St. SW in Rochester.

When officers arrived, a 32-year-old female victim told police she was attending a Narcotics Anonymous meeting when she left the group to go to the bathroom. She said when she went in, a man followed her inside and sexually assaulted her. Afterwords, he left the building.

A couple hours later, police arrested 27-year-old Brandon Jeno, of Waseca.

Jeno is charged with 3rd Degree Criminal Sex Assault.

RPD tells us they have surveillance video showing Jeno following the victim into the bathroom.